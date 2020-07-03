FirstBlood (1ST) Market Cap Tops $8.53 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $245.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00001100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.96 or 0.04964623 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00020287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

