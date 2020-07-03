FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $757,211.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01711599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00108567 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,755,913 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

