Friendz (FDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $234,051.10

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $234,051.10 and approximately $92,136.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.04909199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,786,843 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

