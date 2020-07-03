FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Tops $269.62 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $269.62 million and $2.16 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00031516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.04947997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

