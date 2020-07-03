Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.83.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.46. 1,515,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,295. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,649. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global Payments by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 186,687 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,950,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,813,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

