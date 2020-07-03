Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $26,494.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01713083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,225,603 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Rfinex, Indodax and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.