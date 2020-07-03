GoldFund (GFUN) Market Cap Reaches $2.71 Million

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $17,990.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 1,503.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002512 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 112.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000253 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

