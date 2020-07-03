Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.24

Goldquest Mining Corp (CVE:GQC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 1183452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 15 concessions totaling 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

