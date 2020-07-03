Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) shares were down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 130,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 776,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.