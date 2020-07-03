Grin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.76 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bisq, KuCoin and Coinall. Grin has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $5.76 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001133 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000573 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 46,040,160 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, LBank, Hotbit, TradeOgre, Coinall, Bisq and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

