GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Price Target Raised to $275.00

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.75.

GWPH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.35. 270,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $180.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 742,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,629,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

