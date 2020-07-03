HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.43 and last traded at $39.43, 157 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 81 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

