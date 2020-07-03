HashBX (HBX) Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One HashBX coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. HashBX has a market cap of $734,377.26 and approximately $471.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.54 or 0.05104500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.