Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report $59.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $62.96 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $712.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

HA stock remained flat at $$13.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,177,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 475.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

