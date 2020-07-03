Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Herald Investment Trust plc (LON:HRI) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,560 ($19.20) and last traded at GBX 1,560 ($19.20), 39,778 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 80,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,576 ($19.39).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,465.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.39.

About Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

