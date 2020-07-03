Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) shares rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 70,319 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 46,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $51.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 264,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $327,360.00. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.