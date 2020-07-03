Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $22.31 on Friday. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.94 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

