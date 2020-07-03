Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 464,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,125.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 171,227 shares of company stock valued at $949,923. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,859.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 153.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HT traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 426,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

