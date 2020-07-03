HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HMST. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 91,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,615.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,745.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.