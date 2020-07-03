Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. Loop Capital cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hub Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 84.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $1,929,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 187,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,989. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

