HyperQuant 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,393.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $34,668.47 and $3,393.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01713083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

