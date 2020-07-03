Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.67. Incyte reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,775 shares of company stock valued at $17,499,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.47. 1,399,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.52. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

