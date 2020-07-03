Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

IFNNY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 97,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

