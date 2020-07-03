Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.
IFNNY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 97,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $24.90.
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.
