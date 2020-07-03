Ink (INK) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $461,442.47 and approximately $75,210.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.01707816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00168839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

