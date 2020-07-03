Inspyr Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Stock Price Down 19.3%

Inspyr Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:NSPX) shares traded down 19.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.06, 71,935 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,476,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Inspyr Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSPX)

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of prodrug cancer therapeutics in the United States. It develops cancer therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, including brain, liver, prostate, and other cancers. The company's lead drug candidate is mipsagargin, which has completed an open label single arm Phase II clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma or liver cancer.

