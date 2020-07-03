Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. 1,125,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,745. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

