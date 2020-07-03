Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 million and the highest is $3.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $26.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $32.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $110.65 million, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 121,370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 82.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 886,696 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,944. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.94. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

