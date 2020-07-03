Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.38.

IVR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,594,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,858,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $577.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,682,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,036,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 899.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 911,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

