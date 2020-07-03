Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ):

7/1/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

6/29/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

6/10/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/8/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $14.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/6/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,311,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

