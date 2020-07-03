Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Domo (DOMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) recently:

7/2/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $36.00 to $42.00.

6/25/2020 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

6/25/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

6/22/2020 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

6/17/2020 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

6/5/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $35.00.

5/22/2020 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/21/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

5/12/2020 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. 933,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,558. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.16. Domo Inc has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Domo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Domo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Domo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Domo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Domo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

