IOST Hits One Day Volume of $41.90 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $83.44 million and approximately $41.90 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Upbit, IDEX and Vebitcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.04943402 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00021198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002393 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,938,087,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,009,546,992 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinBene, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BigONE, Zebpay, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bitkub, Bitrue, HitBTC, CoinZest, ABCC, BitMart, Koinex, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Livecoin, Hotbit, DDEX, WazirX, DigiFinex, IDAX, BitMax, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Coineal, DragonEX, Bithumb, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

