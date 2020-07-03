Itaconix (LON:ITX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Itaconix PLC (LON:ITX) shares dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), approximately 3,199,569 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21,779% from the average daily volume of 14,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $3.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.27.

Itaconix Company Profile (LON:ITX)

Itaconix plc designs and manufactures specialty polymers for home care, industrial, and personal care markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company's home care and industrial products include Itaconix DSP and Itaconix CHT water conditioners for binding calcium, magnesium, and other polycationic ions in consumer, industrial, and agricultural applications; Itaconix VELASOFT, a water soluble polymer; Itaconix ZINADOR, a water soluble odor neutralizer; Itaconix XDP, a water soluble polymer mineral dispersant; ITACONIX TSI, a water soluble polymer threshold scale inhibitor; and ITACONIX BIOBIND, a waterborne polymer used in coating formulations as binders.

