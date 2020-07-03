Jade Currency (JADE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Jade Currency has a market cap of $20,413.68 and $1.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jade Currency token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01711599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00108567 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,200,000 tokens. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

