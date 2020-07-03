JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) Trading Up 3.2%

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.27, approximately 50,653 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 27,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

About JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU)

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

