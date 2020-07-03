Jobchain (JOB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $859.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 327.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $987,789.39 and $859.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 218.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.01708701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,153,220,486 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.