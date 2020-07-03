Kin (KIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,314.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Kin has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $11,314.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Allbit, YoBit and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.01712227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Fatbtc, YoBit, Stellarport, Bancor Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

