Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $179.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kinsale Capital have outperformed its industry in a year. The company continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property and casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. The insurer boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth. It also has various reinsurance contracts to limit its exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital via dividend hikes. However, high costs tend to put pressure on margin expansion. Elevated debt levels have also induced financial risks.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KNSL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

KNSL stock opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $160.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $5,281,976.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,719,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

