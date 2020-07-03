Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.94 Million

Analysts expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to post $144.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.13 million and the lowest is $144.80 million. Knowles reported sales of $205.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $707.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.27 million to $723.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $831.64 million, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $877.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 916,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,699. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.33. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 670.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Knowles by 38.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

