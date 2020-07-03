Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce $34.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.10 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $43.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $164.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $169.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $232.15 million, with estimates ranging from $224.31 million to $240.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,122,000 after acquiring an additional 382,814 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,750,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,526,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 301,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,254. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -639.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

