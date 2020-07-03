Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th.

Get Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

LMPMF remained flat at $$0.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.