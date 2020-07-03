Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce sales of $169.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.04 million and the highest is $174.85 million. Lendingtree posted sales of $278.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year sales of $882.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $824.97 million to $908.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $904.59 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

Shares of Lendingtree stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 2.22. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $434.94.

In other Lendingtree news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $5,064,047.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,951.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,554 shares of company stock worth $5,958,760. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

