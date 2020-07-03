LEOcoin Price Hits $0.0727 on Major Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $109,248.91 and approximately $110.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,086.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.02490919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.02442281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00454582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00693396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00564844 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

