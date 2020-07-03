LIFE (LIFE) Achieves Market Cap of $196,652.81

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 215.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One LIFE token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LIFE has a market capitalization of $196,652.81 and approximately $863.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.04947997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE (CRYPTO:LIFE) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars.

