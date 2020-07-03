Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $4,111,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 63.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,480. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

