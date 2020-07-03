Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

M opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

