Maincoin (MNC) Market Cap Hits $1.64 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and $9,052.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.04947997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

