Maker Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Maker has a total market cap of $447.44 million and $9.86 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $444.96 or 0.04898815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, Bancor Network and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00020614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bibox, BitMart, Radar Relay, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

