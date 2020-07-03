Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce sales of $99.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.20 million and the highest is $103.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $194.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $634.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.70 million to $637.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $693.18 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $740.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 86,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 9.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 155,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.12. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

