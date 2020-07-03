Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.57.

Several research analysts have commented on MAS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 889.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 2,163,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

