Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce $36.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.60 million. Mastercraft Boat posted sales of $122.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year sales of $348.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.18 million to $352.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $394.13 million, with estimates ranging from $378.03 million to $416.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. 154,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $364.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.40.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

